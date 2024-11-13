Female Traditional Healer Arrested For "Raping" Boy (17) During Healing Session
A female traditional healer is facing aggravated indecent assault charges after allegedly forcing herself on a 17-year-old mentally challenged boy whom she was meant to assist with her healing powers, reported H-Metro.
Catherine Nhongo, 39, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei, who remanded her in custody to this Wednesday for bail considerations.
The court heard that on November 10, the boy’s sister encountered Nhongo while returning from the shops. She informed Nhongo about her brother’s speech difficulties and other disabilities, prompting Nhongo to offer her help.
The sister accompanied Nhongo back to their home, where Nhongo requested beer and cigarettes to begin the spiritual proceedings. The boy’s brother went to fetch the items, which Nhongo consumed upon his return.
During the session, Nhongo ordered the boy’s brother to put mealie meal in the boy’s mouth. She then began touching the boy inappropriately and instructed his siblings to leave the house, insisting on being alone with him. They complied.
After about 15 minutes, the siblings heard strange sounds coming from inside. The boy eventually emerged, raising his hands as if trying to communicate something. He took his brother’s phone and typed that Nhongo had raped him.
Alarmed, the brother alerted his sisters, who subsequently contacted the police. Nhongo attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by the boy’s brother.
More: Pindula News