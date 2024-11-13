Female Traditional Healer Arrested For "Raping" Boy (17) During Healing Session

5 minutes ago Wed, 13 Nov 2024 12:33:22 GMT

A female traditional healer is facing aggravated indecent assault charges after allegedly forcing herself on a 17-year-old mentally challenged boy whom she was meant to assist with her healing powers, reported H-Metro.

Catherine Nhongo, 39, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei, who remanded her in custody to this Wednesday for bail considerations.

The court heard that on November 10, the boy’s sister encountered Nhongo while returning from the shops. She informed Nhongo about her brother’s speech difficulties and other disabilities, prompting Nhongo to offer her help.

Feedback