Government Owes Schools ZiG57 Million Under BEAM Programme

Ncube also said that three out of every ten primary and secondary learners in Zimbabwe are supported by the BEAM programme. He said:

Let me take this opportunity to inform the House that of the 4,5 million primary and secondary students in the country, 30% are under BEAM. In line with a number of recommendations, perhaps there is a need to (have a) relook at the BEAM programme to improve its modus operandi to ensure that intended beneficiaries benefit from the programme.

The BEAM funds are allocated by the Treasury, but the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare is responsible for paying fees and clearing any outstanding arrears.

School heads across the country have become hesitant to enrol more learners under the scheme, citing delays in payments that have been pending since as far back as last year.

Despite the outstanding payments, the government has warned schools against turning away BEAM students for non-payment, saying the Constitution guarantees the right to education and prohibits denying students access to school.

For years, the government has promised free basic education, but it has struggled to implement this policy.

