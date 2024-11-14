Thieves Steal US$17,000 And Sportswear From Parked Nissan X-Trail In Harare
Thieves broke into a parked Nissan X-Trail using an unidentified object, stealing a bag containing over US$17,000 in cash, along with sportswear.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that the incident took place just after midday on Tuesday at the corner of King George and Natal Avenue in Avondale, Harare. Police said:
Police in Harare are investigating a case of theft from car which occurred at corner King George and Natal Avenue, Avondale on 12/11/24 at around 1230 hours.Feedback
Unknown suspects stole a bag containing USD 17 555.00 cash and sport wear from a Nissan X-Trail vehicle after using an unknown object to break the vehicle’s rear right quarter glass.
The ZRP has called on anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.
In a separate incident, police recovered a Mazda Atenza (registration number AES 9788) on Monday in Lusaka, Highfield, Harare.
The vehicle had been stolen in a robbery in Marondera on Sunday at around 3:45 PM.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals