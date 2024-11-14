Thieves Steal US$17,000 And Sportswear From Parked Nissan X-Trail In Harare

Unknown suspects stole a bag containing USD 17 555.00 cash and sport wear from a Nissan X-Trail vehicle after using an unknown object to break the vehicle’s rear right quarter glass.

The ZRP has called on anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.

In a separate incident, police recovered a Mazda Atenza (registration number AES 9788) on Monday in Lusaka, Highfield, Harare.

The vehicle had been stolen in a robbery in Marondera on Sunday at around 3:45 PM.

