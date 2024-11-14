ZIFA Confirms Ticket Prices For Warriors, Kenya AFCON Qualifier

The Warriors, currently in second place in Group J with 8 points, must avoid defeat to qualify. A win in this match and their final match against Cameroon will see them top the group.

Cameroon currently leads the group with 11 points, after they were held to a goalless draw by Namibia in South Africa on Wednesday, opening the door for Zimbabwe to potentially leapfrog them.

If Zimbabwe wins both of their two remaining matches, they will finish top of the group with 14 points, while Cameroon will remain on 11. Kenya, who have 4 points, will have 7 points if they beat Namibia in their final fixture.

However, Zimbabwe will not qualify if they lose to both Kenya and Cameroon and if the Harambee Stars then defeat Namibia, overtaking Zimbabwe and finishing with 10 points.

Due to the unavailability of suitable stadiums in Zimbabwe, the national team was forced to play this crucial match at a neutral venue.

All local football grounds were condemned by CAF ahead of the qualifiers, leaving Zimbabwe with no choice but to host its away games in South Africa.

