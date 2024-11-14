ZIFA Confirms Ticket Prices For Warriors, Kenya AFCON Qualifier
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has set the ticket prices for the Warriors’ crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Kenya on Friday evening at R50 for general admission, with VIP tickets priced at R1800. Tickets can be purchased online via www.ticketpros.co.za.
The match will be played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, with kick-off scheduled for 6 PM.
This encounter is pivotal for Zimbabwe’s hopes of qualifying for the AFCON finals, which will be held in Morocco in December 2025.
The Warriors, currently in second place in Group J with 8 points, must avoid defeat to qualify. A win in this match and their final match against Cameroon will see them top the group.
Cameroon currently leads the group with 11 points, after they were held to a goalless draw by Namibia in South Africa on Wednesday, opening the door for Zimbabwe to potentially leapfrog them.
If Zimbabwe wins both of their two remaining matches, they will finish top of the group with 14 points, while Cameroon will remain on 11. Kenya, who have 4 points, will have 7 points if they beat Namibia in their final fixture.
However, Zimbabwe will not qualify if they lose to both Kenya and Cameroon and if the Harambee Stars then defeat Namibia, overtaking Zimbabwe and finishing with 10 points.
Due to the unavailability of suitable stadiums in Zimbabwe, the national team was forced to play this crucial match at a neutral venue.
All local football grounds were condemned by CAF ahead of the qualifiers, leaving Zimbabwe with no choice but to host its away games in South Africa.
