Bulawayo Mayor Unaware Of Bribery Allegations Against His Deputy Before Arrest

6 minutes ago Fri, 15 Nov 2024 09:12:12 GMT

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has said he was unaware of the bribery allegations against the city’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, and the Chairperson of the Council’s Finance and Development Committee, Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, before their arrest on Thursday night.

Ndlovu and Moyo, who represent Ward 8 and Ward 26 respectively, are accused of demanding a bribe of US$20,000 from a company seeking to invest in Bulawayo.

The two were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and are currently being held at Mzilikazi Police Station. They are expected to appear in court on Saturday.

Feedback