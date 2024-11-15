Two Policemen Suspended After Viral Bribery Video Emerges

6 minutes ago Fri, 15 Nov 2024 05:35:37 GMT

Two policemen from Harare, Sergeant James Chifamba (46) and Constable Trymore Mukunza (36), were suspended from duty after being captured on camera allegedly accepting bribes from motorists.

The police are investigating not only the two officers but also motorists and commuter omnibus (kombi) crews who are suspected of offering the bribes.

Chifamba and Mukunza were charged with criminal abuse of office as public officers and appeared in court before Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa. They were remanded in custody.

