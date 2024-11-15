Two Policemen Suspended After Viral Bribery Video Emerges
Two policemen from Harare, Sergeant James Chifamba (46) and Constable Trymore Mukunza (36), were suspended from duty after being captured on camera allegedly accepting bribes from motorists.
The police are investigating not only the two officers but also motorists and commuter omnibus (kombi) crews who are suspected of offering the bribes.
Chifamba and Mukunza were charged with criminal abuse of office as public officers and appeared in court before Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa. They were remanded in custody.
Last week, a kombi driver, Tinashe Madzima, and a conductor, Ishamel Gonyora, were arrested after being seen in the video offering bribes to the policemen. Two commuter omnibuses were also impounded.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that they are continuing to identify other suspects involved in the bribery scheme, and further arrests may follow. He said:
The Police are also pursuing other suspects who are implicated in this incident. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to refrain from offering bribes to police officers as swift action will be taken against them for justice to prevail.
The public is implored to report incidents of bribery or corruption on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station.
More: Pindula News