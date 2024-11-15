"What Happened To Ubuntu?": Helen Zille Calls For Humane Approach To Trapped Illegal Miners

We are not sending help to criminals. We are going to smoke them out. They will come out. We are not sending help to criminals. Criminals are not to be helped. Criminals are to be persecuted [sic]. We didn’t send them there, and they didn’t go down there for the good benefit or for the good intentions for the Republic. So, we can’t help them. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 Those who want to help them, they must go and take the food down there. They will come out, we will arrest them.

The government’s refusal to help the miners has led to widespread debate across South Africa, with varying opinions on the best course of action.

Commenting on X in response to a Newzroom Afrika post, Zille said that the situation should be handled with empathy, as it directly impacts people’s lives. She said:

Come on. The minister is talking about human beings here. People facing a perilous life-threatening calamity must be rescued. Arrest and prosecute them for breaking the law. But don’t leave them to perish in horrific circumstances. What happened to Ubuntu?

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), supported by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), have descended on the area and sealed off the routes through which community members supply food and water to the illegal miners underground, enabling their ongoing and indefinite illegal mining activities.

A community member who volunteered to go underground this week reported back that some of the trapped miners have died, while others are critically ill.

The community representative estimated that around 4,500 miners remain underground, too afraid to resurface due to the risk of arrest.

Meanwhile, AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa told Newzroom Afrika that miners, including those employed by formal mining companies, face daily dangers. He said:

Workers are being killed every day, even in the regulated mines, therefore, there is no law. You can’t blame people who go and seek for livelihood because of this government that is so incompetent. They called [striking mineworkers at Marikana in August 2012] criminals. I do not know now how they can be able to distinguish between criminals and workers. Thirty-four mineworkers were killed, fighting for economic emancipation by the very same government. Today they have the guts to say let’s smoke them out, those criminals. The same government has made this environment very fertile for illegal mining.

