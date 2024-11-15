Zimbabwean Student Arrested In India For Bashing Landlord, Police Officers

Muzweir allegedly assaulted Agarwal over a dispute regarding the return of the security deposit for the rented flat.

When Agarwal intervened in a heated argument between Muzweir and the mother of the flat owner, Muzweir allegedly attacked him and forcefully transferred Rs 14,000 from Agarwal’s bank account into his own.

When the police arrived, Muzweir reportedly attacked two constables who were trying to control the situation.

Muzweir has been booked under two separate FIRs for assault, forced money transfer, and attacking police officers. Agarwal said:

I told him the aged woman was alone at home, yet he barged in. When I asked him to leave, he dragged me to the lift, stripped me to my undergarments and assaulted me continuously, while forcing me to transfer money through a payment app.

Police said Muzweir wanted his Rs 16,000 deposit back, but the owner stalled because he wanted to follow due process.

Meanwhile, a second FIR has also been lodged against Washington by the constable who he allegedly assaulted.

An FIR (first information report) is a document prepared by the police after verifying the facts of the complaint. It may contain details of the crime and the alleged criminal.

Kapurai police station has booked the accused under BNS) Sections 115 (2); 121(2); 333 296(b) [obscene acts], 308(2) [extortion].

