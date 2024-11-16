Zimbabwe Monitoring Mozambique Situation Closely - Muchinguri-Kashiri

We continue to monitor with great concern, the security threats prevailing in the region particularly Mozambique and eastern DRC. We are following these security developments with a keen eye.

Allegations of widespread fraud in Mozambique’s October 09 general elections have sparked a nationwide movement protesting the ruling FRELIMO party, which has held power since the country’s independence.

This political unrest, compounded by an ongoing jihadist insurgency in the northern region, has escalated into violent clashes following the disputed election results.

Over 30 people have been killed in the protests, including prominent figures such as Elvino Dias, the lawyer of opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane, who was preparing a legal challenge to the election outcome.

Dias and Paulo Guambe, a parliamentary candidate from the Podemos party, were killed while travelling together in Maputo on 18 October.

Mondlane, a 50-year-old pastor and former radio host, was the main rival to FRELIMO candidate Daniel Chapo in the presidential race.

The brutal attack on Dias and Guambe has shocked the nation and drawn widespread international condemnation, including statements from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the U.S., and the European Union.

For Zimbabwe, the unrest in Mozambique is of particular concern. Mozambique serves as the country’s shortest route to the sea, facilitating crucial trade and economic cooperation.

Zimbabwe also imports electricity from Mozambique to help address its ongoing power shortages, making stability in the region vital for Zimbabwe’s economic well-being.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment