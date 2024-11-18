Kenya Coach, Engin Firat, Backs Warriors To Shine At AFCON 2025

Your coach is doing a really clever thing. He knows that Zimbabwe has a good defence and therefore he plays deep and goes for transition.

He has brought back Khama Billiat and now has a real playmaker who can keep the ball.

The team is now very competitive. If I look around they have players playing for good clubs in big leagues. This is a really strong team.

Even in our group Namibia has one point but in the World Cup qualifiers, they are second in their group.

So this group was very rough. This is the reality, Zimbabwe are going to the AFCON, and they have had really good results.

The football needed in Africa is fast transition and a very strong defence. I am sure Zimbabwe have a really good chance of going out of the groups something they have not achieved before. I think they have a very good chance this time.