Brave Shopper Confronts Robbers In Harare

8 minutes ago Tue, 19 Nov 2024 06:54:19 GMT

A shopper at Chibwe Business Centre in Stoneridge Park, Harare, stumbled upon a robbery in progress on Sunday and successfully apprehended one of the suspects.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects, identified as Tawanda Chimuti (21) and an accomplice known only as Munyuki, launched an attack on the shop attendant before making off with cash.

Thanks to the quick actions of the shopper, Chimuti was detained at the scene and later handed over to the police. Police said:

