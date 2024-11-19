Brave Shopper Confronts Robbers In Harare
A shopper at Chibwe Business Centre in Stoneridge Park, Harare, stumbled upon a robbery in progress on Sunday and successfully apprehended one of the suspects.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspects, identified as Tawanda Chimuti (21) and an accomplice known only as Munyuki, launched an attack on the shop attendant before making off with cash.
Thanks to the quick actions of the shopper, Chimuti was detained at the scene and later handed over to the police. Police said:
Police in Harare arrested Tawanda Chimuti (21) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a shop at Chibwe Business Centre, Stoneridge Park, Harare on 17/11/24 where USD 600.00 cash was stolen.
The suspect and his accomplice, only identified as Munyuki, pounced at the shop and attacked the shop attendant before stealing the cash.
Tawanda Chimuti was apprehended by a customer who had visited the shop, while the robbery was in progress. The other suspect managed to escape.
In a separate incident, police in Harare arrested Vincent Tsoka (32) and Cuthbert Tazvitya (33) for unlawful possession of an Astra-Uncetay CIA S.A. Guemion pistol with an empty magazine on November 17, 2024, along Patrenda Way in Budiriro 2.
Police said that Tsoka was found in a parked Toyota Corolla, registration number AAA 6773, with US$1,692.00 in cash and the firearm.
During questioning, he implicated Tazvitya, which led to Tazvitya’s arrest at a residence in Budiriro 2.
More: Pindula News