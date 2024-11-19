Civil Servants Face Salary Delays As "Broke" Zimbabwe Government Fails To Pay On Time

10 minutes ago Tue, 19 Nov 2024 07:51:40 GMT

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly failed to pay civil servants on time, as many teachers—the largest group within the civil service—did not receive their salaries on the expected pay date of November 18.

In a statement, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) warned the government against provoking civil servants.

ARTUZ said that as of Tuesday morning, approximately half of the civil servant population had yet to receive their full salaries, while the government continued to spend millions of dollars on various unnecessary trips. Said ARTUZ:

