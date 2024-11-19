Civil Servants Face Salary Delays As "Broke" Zimbabwe Government Fails To Pay On Time
The Zimbabwean government has reportedly failed to pay civil servants on time, as many teachers—the largest group within the civil service—did not receive their salaries on the expected pay date of November 18.
In a statement, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) warned the government against provoking civil servants.
ARTUZ said that as of Tuesday morning, approximately half of the civil servant population had yet to receive their full salaries, while the government continued to spend millions of dollars on various unnecessary trips. Said ARTUZ:
We are receiving angering news. Government of [President Emmerson Mnangagwa] has failed to pay salaries on time to Civil servants. Approximately half of the Civil Servants population is still to receive their full paltry monthly allowance. We have seen this government blowing millions of dollars on one junket after the other. They must pay in time or face the anger of hard-working civil servants.
This comes as the government is reducing foreign trips and banning workshops organised by government agencies due to an end-of-year cash squeeze.
Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga announced that the Treasury is also implementing a 50% reduction in fuel allocations to ministries and government departments.
Meanwhile, members of the security services and health sector reportedly received their salaries along with 50% of their bonuses last week.
Teachers and other civil service employees are scheduled to receive their salaries and 50% of their bonuses this week.
