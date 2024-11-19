No Timeline Given For National Sports Stadium Renovations
The government has not provided a specific timeline for the completion of renovations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, leaving uncertainty about when the facility will be ready to host international football matches.
As a result, Warriors fans will have to wait longer to see Zimbabwe play international matches on home soil.
In response to questions in Parliament recently, Emily Jesaya, the Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, stated:
I want to thank the Hon. Member for that pertinent question. We desire that the good job of renovating the National Sports Stadium should be done as soon as possible so that we can go and support our national warriors playing locally.
I cannot give a specific timeline for when the project will be completed because some factors are beyond our control but the job will be done by.
In 2021, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) condemned the National Sports Stadium for not meeting international standards, a decision that has compelled Zimbabwe’s national teams to play their matches abroad.
Currently, the National Sports Stadium is the only football facility in the country that requires minimal improvements to achieve CAF homologation.
Key areas needing attention include the installation of bucket seats, electronic turnstiles, and CCTV cameras.
More: Pindula News