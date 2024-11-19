No Timeline Given For National Sports Stadium Renovations

13 minutes ago Tue, 19 Nov 2024 08:07:10 GMT

The government has not provided a specific timeline for the completion of renovations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, leaving uncertainty about when the facility will be ready to host international football matches.

As a result, Warriors fans will have to wait longer to see Zimbabwe play international matches on home soil.

In response to questions in Parliament recently, Emily Jesaya, the Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, stated:

Feedback