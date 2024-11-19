Ukraine Launches US-Supplied Long-Range Missiles Into Russia
Russia has accused Ukraine of launching US-supplied long-range missiles into its Bryansk region, marking the first use of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) against Russia’s internationally recognised territory.
According to BBC News, the strike, which occurred early this morning, followed Washington’s recent approval for Ukraine to use these missiles in attacks on Russian soil.
According to Russia’s Ministry of Defence, five missiles were intercepted, and one missile’s fragments caused a fire at a military facility in the region. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.
The attack hit an ammunition depot near the town of Karachev, around 100 km from the Russian border, causing multiple secondary explosions.
While Ukraine has used ATACMS in Russian-occupied areas of its territory for over a year, this is the first time the missiles have been deployed against Russia itself.
The missiles, with a range of up to 300 km, are difficult to intercept and allow Ukraine to target deeper into Russian territory, including areas like Kursk, where Ukrainian forces are active.
In response, Russia has vowed an “appropriate and tangible response” to any further such attacks.
Earlier on Tuesday, President Putin approved revisions to Russia’s nuclear doctrine, setting out new conditions under which the country would consider using its arsenal.
It now states that an attack from a non-nuclear state, if backed by a nuclear power, will be considered a joint assault on Russia.
