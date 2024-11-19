ZRP Steps In As Man With Same Name As Armed Robber Endures Online Harassment
A man identified by the police as Spencer Mapfumo has become a victim of social media abuse due to a case of mistaken identity. He shares the same name as a 42-year-old armed robber who was arrested earlier this month.
The robber, also named Spencer Mapfumo, is accused of multiple robberies, including a US$30,000 heist at a company in Workington, Harare.
Following his identification by the police as one of the suspects, public anger was misdirected toward the innocent Spencer Mapfumo, leading to widespread online harassment.
In response to the situation, police have intervened by releasing photos of both individuals to clarify the misunderstanding and prevent further harm.
National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi issued a statement confirming that the Spencer Mapfumo facing online attacks is not one of the eight suspects linked to a series of 12 robbery cases targeting residents, churches, and businesses in Harare. He said:
Reference is made to the ZRP’s press statements released on 04/11/2024 and 15/11/24 on the arrest of Spencer Mapfumo (42) and others in connection with cases of robbery in and around Harare.
The Police has noted that the arrest of Spencer Mapfumo has led to a disturbing case of mistaken identity, with an innocent person bearing the same name facing attacks on social media.
We aim to set the record straight and clarify that Spencer Mapfumo who was arrested for robbery is not the same individual who is being unfairly targeted online.
To avoid further confusion and harm we urge social media users to verify information before sharing.
More: Pindula News