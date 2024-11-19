ZRP Steps In As Man With Same Name As Armed Robber Endures Online Harassment

5 minutes ago Tue, 19 Nov 2024 10:20:43 GMT

A man identified by the police as Spencer Mapfumo has become a victim of social media abuse due to a case of mistaken identity. He shares the same name as a 42-year-old armed robber who was arrested earlier this month.

The robber, also named Spencer Mapfumo, is accused of multiple robberies, including a US$30,000 heist at a company in Workington, Harare.

Following his identification by the police as one of the suspects, public anger was misdirected toward the innocent Spencer Mapfumo, leading to widespread online harassment.

