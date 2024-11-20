Terrence Mukupe's Appeal Dismissed By Supreme Court

7 minutes ago Wed, 20 Nov 2024 07:17:20 GMT

The Supreme Court dismissed Former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe’s appeal against his conviction and sentence last week.

Mukupe was found guilty of smuggling fuel by the High Court and sentenced to a three-year jail term and a US$12,780 fine in November 2023.

In March 2024, High Court judge Benjamin Chikowero sentenced Mukupe and his accomplices, Same Kapisoriso, Joseph Taderera, and Leonard Mudzuto, to three-year jail terms for smuggling 138,979 litres of diesel in 2017.

