Auxillia Mnangagwa Graduates With PhD In Tourism And Hospitality Management

8 minutes agoThu, 21 Nov 2024 10:57:18 GMT
Auxillia Mnangagwa Graduates With PhD In Tourism And Hospitality Management

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa joined thousands of students receiving degrees at Midlands State University (MSU) in Gweru on Thursday, November 21.

According to ZBC News, graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who serves as the Chancellor of all state universities, presided over MSU’s 25th graduation ceremony in Gweru, where a total of 6,000 students were conferred with degrees.

Founded in 1999, MSU has experienced growth, driven by its vision, mission, core values, and motto.

The university now has a student population exceeding 23,000, supported by more than 2,000 staff members.

Since its inception, MSU has produced over 71,204 graduates.

