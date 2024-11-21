Auxillia Mnangagwa Graduates With PhD In Tourism And Hospitality Management
8 minutes agoThu, 21 Nov 2024 10:57:18 GMT
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa joined thousands of students receiving degrees at Midlands State University (MSU) in Gweru on Thursday, November 21.
According to ZBC News, graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who serves as the Chancellor of all state universities, presided over MSU’s 25th graduation ceremony in Gweru, where a total of 6,000 students were conferred with degrees.
Founded in 1999, MSU has experienced growth, driven by its vision, mission, core values, and motto.
The university now has a student population exceeding 23,000, supported by more than 2,000 staff members.
Since its inception, MSU has produced over 71,204 graduates.
More: Pindula News