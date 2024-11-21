Auxillia Mnangagwa Graduates With PhD In Tourism And Hospitality Management

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who serves as the Chancellor of all state universities, presided over MSU’s 25th graduation ceremony in Gweru, where a total of 6,000 students were conferred with degrees.

Founded in 1999, MSU has experienced growth, driven by its vision, mission, core values, and motto.

The university now has a student population exceeding 23,000, supported by more than 2,000 staff members.

Since its inception, MSU has produced over 71,204 graduates.

