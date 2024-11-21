Fugitive Zambian MP Captured In Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago Thu, 21 Nov 2024 04:53:40 GMT

A Zambian Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, has been arrested by Zimbabwean police after escaping from custody in his country in August 2024.

Banda escaped from Chipata General Hospital on August 4, 2024, while under police guard. He was facing serious charges, including aggravated robbery and attempted murder, and was in custody at the time of his escape.

He was arrested in Zimbabwe on November 19, 2024, after being on the run for over three months. The Zambian government had offered a two million Kwacha reward for information leading to his capture.

