Fugitive Zambian MP Captured In Zimbabwe
A Zambian Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, has been arrested by Zimbabwean police after escaping from custody in his country in August 2024.
Banda escaped from Chipata General Hospital on August 4, 2024, while under police guard. He was facing serious charges, including aggravated robbery and attempted murder, and was in custody at the time of his escape.
He was arrested in Zimbabwe on November 19, 2024, after being on the run for over three months. The Zambian government had offered a two million Kwacha reward for information leading to his capture.
Banda (Independent) is the MP for the Petauke Central constituency.
Jack Mwiimbu, Zambia’s Home Affairs and Internal Security minister confirmed the arrest in a Wednesday statement and praised Zimbabwean authorities’ cooperation in apprehending Banda. He said:
The Home Affairs and Internal Security Ministry wishes to inform the public that Honourable Emmanuel Jay Banda, who escaped from lawful custody at Chipata General Hospital on the night of August 4, 2024, has been apprehended in Zimbabwe.
Subsequent information following his escape indicated that Hon Banda was renting a flat in Harare, Zimbabwe.
This information was promptly communicated to the relevant Zimbabwean authorities, who, through their cooperation, managed to apprehend Hon Banda on November 19, 2024, at around 1000 hours.
Banda escaped from Chipata General Hospital while under police and correctional service guard.
He was receiving medical treatment when he disappeared, leading to a police investigation and multiple arrests.
Banda has been an MP since 2021 and is associated with former President Edgar Lungu, who lost the presidency to Hakainde Hichilema that same year.
Earlier this year, the opposition Patriotic Front reported that Banda was found lying on a farmhouse’s kitchen doorstep, claiming he had been dumped there by unknown individuals.
Banda’s lawyer, Sakwiba Sikota, alleged that police forcibly transferred him to Maina Soko Military Hospital against his family’s wishes.
