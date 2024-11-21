Kwekweza Threatens Legal Action After Civil Registry Refused To Replace National ID

7 minutes ago Thu, 21 Nov 2024 13:48:44 GMT

Namatai Kwekweza, a prominent pro-democracy campaigner, has demanded the Registrar-General (RG) replace her defaced national identity card after Civil Registry Department officials refused to do so, citing her inclusion on a so-called “Stop List.”

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), on 30 October 2024, Kwekweza was informed that she could not receive a new ID because she was allegedly on a “Stop List,” which is typically related to security issues, ongoing investigations, or pending court cases. This decision was reportedly linked to a 2020 criminal case in which she was accused.

Kwekweza engaged her lawyers, Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Kelvin Kabaya of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who on 14 November 2024 sent a letter of demand to the Registrar-General, Henry Machiri, protesting the refusal.

Feedback