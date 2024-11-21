Matemadanda Says Looting, Not Protests, Behind Mozambique Unrest

They are not worried and are not losing sleep. I did not see what you call a demonstration.

I have seen only people who are organised to commit crimes by looting. Why are you demonstrating in a supermarket?

That is what they are doing and after picking what they want, they disappear.

Matemadanda said the general atmosphere in Mozambique was peaceful and denied claims that Zimbabweans voted in the Mozambique elections. He said:

I have never come across a person who voted in Mozambique. I was moving around and I did not see anyone. Those videos you are seeing are fake.

The Mirror reported that hundreds of Zimbabweans, including two of its journalists, participated in the Mozambique elections at a polling station in Masvingo.

Mozambique’s FRELIMO party has successfully campaigned in Zimbabwe, while the Zimbabwean opposition faces challenges in securing clearance for election rallies.

Since 2004, Mozambicans living in Zimbabwe, as well as in countries like South Africa, Malawi, Portugal, Zambia, and Tanzania, have been able to vote in Mozambique’s general elections from their resident countries.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment