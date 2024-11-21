PSL 2024 Matchday Fixtures: Bikita Minerals, Hwange And Bulawayo Chiefs In Danger
The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) concludes this weekend, with a focus on the relegation battle as two more teams will join Arenel Movers and Chegutu Pirates, who have already been relegated.
With the championship already decided—Simba Bhora crowned as champions—attention shifts to the final round of fixtures to determine which teams will drop to the lower division.
Bikita Minerals, Hwange, and Bulawayo Chiefs are at risk, with two of the teams set to be relegated.
Bikita Minerals, known as “The Lithium Boys,” will host Hwange at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva on Saturday.
A win for either team could secure their survival, provided Bulawayo Chiefs falter against Manica Diamonds at the same venue on Sunday.
Currently, Bikita Minerals and Hwange both have 35 points, while Bulawayo Chiefs sit slightly ahead with 36 points.
The full fixture list for Matchday 34 is as follows:
Saturday, 23 November 2024
- Bikita Minerals vs Hwange (Wadzanayi Stadium)
- Greenfuel vs Dynamos (Greenfuel Arena)
- Manica Diamonds vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva Stadium)
- ZPC Kariba vs Simba Bhora (Nyamhunga Stadium)
- FC Platinum vs TelOne (Mandava Stadium)
- Arenel Movers vs Chegutu Pirates (Luveve Stadium)
- Herentals College vs Chicken Inn (Rufaro Stadium)
Sunday, 24 November 2024
- Highlanders vs Yadah (Barbourfields Stadium)
- CAPS United vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
More: Pindula News