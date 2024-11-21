PSL 2024 Matchday Fixtures: Bikita Minerals, Hwange And Bulawayo Chiefs In Danger

7 minutes ago Thu, 21 Nov 2024 06:16:38 GMT

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) concludes this weekend, with a focus on the relegation battle as two more teams will join Arenel Movers and Chegutu Pirates, who have already been relegated.

With the championship already decided—Simba Bhora crowned as champions—attention shifts to the final round of fixtures to determine which teams will drop to the lower division.

Bikita Minerals, Hwange, and Bulawayo Chiefs are at risk, with two of the teams set to be relegated.

