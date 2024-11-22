Former ZUPCO Workers Mull Court Action Over Unpaid Salaries

Another disgruntled worker said there had been little communication from management over the matter. He said:

We have created a group of former workers and we are planning to involve lawyers so that we will be able to get our outstanding salaries. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

Another former employee said that she had visited the ZUPCO depot in Bulawayo but was continuously shuffled from one office to another. She said:

I have been going to the ZUPCO depot in Bulawayo, but whenever I try to reach the managers about the issue of outstanding pay, they have ill-treated me and at times they say the people responsible for finance are unavailable. They have never tried to even offer an apology or communicate with us concerning the issue of our more than six months’ unpaid salaries. They have neglected us and at the moment, some of us have a lot of responsibilities, but due to unpaid salaries, we are now suffering.

ZUPCO Kelvin depot manager Melody Dege declined to comment on the matter. She told NewsDay:

I cannot comment on the issue of the unpaid salaries over the phone.

ZUPCO, which was recently placed under the Mutapa Investment Fund, has been struggling to stay afloat over the past few years.

This comes despite enjoying a more than two-year public transport monopoly during the global lockdown at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment