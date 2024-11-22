Over 100,000 Illegal Homes In Harare Aren't Paying Bills - Mafume

4 minutes ago Fri, 22 Nov 2024 06:37:44 GMT

Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume, revealed that owners of over 100,000 illegally built houses in the capital are not paying rates to the city council.

In response to a prominent user on X (formerly Twitter) commenting on a Sunday Mail story about the City of Harare’s plan to demolish 5,000 illegally constructed houses, Mafume clarified that the number of illegal houses is actually much higher.

He added that these homes were built on land originally designated for schools, clinics, and sorting facilities.

