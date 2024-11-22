Prophetess Reveals Rape Of 13-Year-Old Girl A Prophet

6 minutes ago Fri, 22 Nov 2024 13:13:14 GMT

A 30-year-old self-styled prophet named Luckmore Believe Mugabe from Savanhu Village, under Chief Seke, appeared in Chitungwiza Magistrate Court on Thursday, where he was denied bail for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

As reported by H-Metro, Luckmore, who is a member of the Johanne Masowe Ejerusalem church, is accused of assaulting a girl from his congregation who is in Grade Seven. He has been remanded in custody until December 11 for trial on two counts of rape.

The first incident allegedly occurred in February 2023. Around 3 PM, Luckmore visited the girl’s home and asked her mother if the girl could spend the night at his house because he was going to an all-night prayer meeting. The mother agreed.

Feedback