Prophetess Reveals Rape Of 13-Year-Old Girl A Prophet
A 30-year-old self-styled prophet named Luckmore Believe Mugabe from Savanhu Village, under Chief Seke, appeared in Chitungwiza Magistrate Court on Thursday, where he was denied bail for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.
As reported by H-Metro, Luckmore, who is a member of the Johanne Masowe Ejerusalem church, is accused of assaulting a girl from his congregation who is in Grade Seven. He has been remanded in custody until December 11 for trial on two counts of rape.
The first incident allegedly occurred in February 2023. Around 3 PM, Luckmore visited the girl’s home and asked her mother if the girl could spend the night at his house because he was going to an all-night prayer meeting. The mother agreed.
It is alleged that later that evening, at around 8 PM, Luckmore returned to the house claiming he had forgotten a clay pot.
Once inside, he allegedly locked the door and threatened the girl with a knife, forcing her to remove her clothes. He proceeded to her and she did not report the incident to anyone.
The second count of rape reportedly happened when the girl was sent by her mother to deliver an inverter to Luckmore. He is accused of having sex with her again without her consent.
On November 5, the girl’s mother visited a prophetess, who then revealed that the girl had been sexually abused. This led to Luckmore’s arrest on November 18.
More: Pindula News