Some Teachers Still Await November ZiG Salary Payments

7 minutes ago Fri, 22 Nov 2024 10:53:42 GMT

Some teachers have yet to receive their ZiG salaries for November, as well as 50% of their 2024 bonuses, which are to be paid alongside their November salaries.

While some teachers received their salaries on November 18 and 19, including both USD and ZiG payments, others are still waiting for the local currency portion of their wages.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has expressed concern, saying the delayed ZiG payments are negatively affecting teachers’ well-being.

