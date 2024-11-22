Some Teachers Still Await November ZiG Salary Payments
Some teachers have yet to receive their ZiG salaries for November, as well as 50% of their 2024 bonuses, which are to be paid alongside their November salaries.
While some teachers received their salaries on November 18 and 19, including both USD and ZiG payments, others are still waiting for the local currency portion of their wages.
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has expressed concern, saying the delayed ZiG payments are negatively affecting teachers’ well-being.
Since its introduction in April, the ZiG has significantly depreciated, and many teachers rely on it for essential payments, including utilities, hospital bills, and fees at state universities and colleges as most service providers and retailers prefer payments in US dollars.
A Harare-based teacher told ARTUZ: “Failing to meet deadlines for registration of our kinds in universities due to non-payment of our Zig money. It’s now the end of the week and we haven’t yet received our due [crying emoji]. Taken for granted.”
Another teacher from Mt Darwin said: “I guess everyone suffered unpaid zig need compensation bcz our banks disappointed us and we travelled to the bank and receive nothing.”
Last week, the government said it was reducing foreign trips and banning workshops organised by government agencies due to an end-of-year cash squeeze.
Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga announced that the Treasury was also implementing a 50% reduction in fuel allocations to ministries and government departments.
