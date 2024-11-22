ZIFA Elective Ordinary Congress Date Set

We are pleased to inform all stakeholders that the ZIFA Executive Committee Election Nominations are officially open. Please be advised that the ZIFA Executive Committee Election will be conducted in line with the Elections Roadmap, ZIFA Statutes 2024 and ZIFA Electoral Code 2024. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 This process will culminate in the Elective Ordinary Congress, scheduled for the 25th of January 2025.

The upcoming elections will be conducted under the amended ZIFA constitution which was recently approved by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and registered with FIFA.

Key changes in the constitution include a requirement for candidates to have passed at least five Ordinary Level subjects, including English Language, and to have been ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe for the past two years.

Additionally, all members of the Executive Committee must not have been previously convicted or sentenced for any criminal offence and must be at least 40 years old.

