Armed Robber’s Girlfriend Implicated In Two Robberies After Police Find Stolen Items At Her Home

Among the recovered items were bangles, a bead necklace, a green hip flask inscribed “Stanley since 1913,” a beads bangle, a Guess Waterpro silver and gold watch, a Jeep silver and blue watch, and a Pig gold medal.

In the first robbery, the court heard that on October 26, 2024, Tawanda Manokore, Sarezi Shonhiwa, Tafadzwa Chakuteka, and Willye Chirawu allegedly attacked a couple at their residence on Christon Road, Christon Bank, as they were preparing for bed.

The robbers, armed with machetes and knives and wearing balaclavas, posed as police officers investigating a stolen laptop.

They first attacked the gardener in his cottage, handcuffed him, and then took him to the main house, where they confronted the couple.

The robbers tied up the couple, demanding cash and valuables while threatening to shoot them. They ransacked the house, stealing US$160 cash from a handbag and US$600 from a wallet, six cellphones, a handbag, a gas tank, groceries, and a 9mm Walther pistol with live ammunition from a safe.

The robbers loaded their loot into the victims’ blue Toyota Rav4, which they later abandoned in Mazowe along with some of the stolen items.

In the second robbery, on November 3, the group attacked the complainants at their farm in Goromonzi. They entered the kitchen through an open door and threatened the victims, tying them up and demanding cash.

The robbers stole an iPhone 15 Pro Max, clothes, a laptop, a Bluetooth speaker, US$1,000, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, US$2,000, jewellery, and firearms, including a Beretta 12-bore shotgun, a 410 Beretta shotgun, and a pellet gun.

CCTV footage of the robbery went viral on social media, leading to the arrest of Tafadzwa Chakuteka, who was implicated by co-accused Shonhiwa.

Chakuteka led police to Inkomo Barracks Marriage Quarters, where they recovered the stolen Walther pistol, two empty magazines, and live rounds, which had been hidden in the chimney of his official residence.

The firearm was stolen in the Christon Bank robbery.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment