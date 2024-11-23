Former CCC Councillor Disqualified From By-election Over Unpaid Bills

The disqualification was upheld by the Electoral Court, led by Justice Bongani Ndlovu of the Bulawayo High Court, who ruled on November 18.

The ruling left Mutasa as the only remaining candidate for the by-election, which was scheduled for November 30, as announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). ZEC said in a public notice:

Consequently, the public is hereby notified… that since only one candidate has been duly nominated for Victoria Falls municipality Ward 1, being Mutasa Tonderai of ZANU PF party, he has been duly elected as the councillor with effect from November 18, 2024.

Mutasa took his oath of loyalty to the laws of Zimbabwe in the presence of town clerk Ronnie Dube.

Mambume, however, has vowed to challenge his disqualification at the Supreme Court.

The Electoral Court found that Mambume had failed to settle outstanding rates. Council records show that he owed ZiG 103,039 and US$7,127.50 on one stand and US$5,160 on another property.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment