Jameson Timba, 34 CCC Activists Convicted

8 minutes ago Sat, 23 Nov 2024 05:43:17 GMT

Jameson Timba, the interim Chief Administrator of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party and 34 of his supporters have been convicted for participating in an unlawful gathering.

The group, who has been in custody since their arrest on 16 June, the International Day of the African Child, was also initially charged with disorderly conduct. However, they were acquitted of that charge after the conclusion of the State’s case.

On Friday, Magistrate Collet Ncube, presiding over the Harare Circuit Court, acquitted 28 other defendants, citing insufficient evidence to link them to the gathering.

Feedback