Jameson Timba, 34 CCC Activists Convicted
Jameson Timba, the interim Chief Administrator of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party and 34 of his supporters have been convicted for participating in an unlawful gathering.
The group, who has been in custody since their arrest on 16 June, the International Day of the African Child, was also initially charged with disorderly conduct. However, they were acquitted of that charge after the conclusion of the State’s case.
On Friday, Magistrate Collet Ncube, presiding over the Harare Circuit Court, acquitted 28 other defendants, citing insufficient evidence to link them to the gathering.
The convicted individuals, including Timba, are now awaiting sentencing on Monday. In delivering the verdict, Magistrate Ncube said that while a meeting had undoubtedly taken place, the number of attendees posed a significant risk of public disturbance, thus justifying the conviction. Ruled the magistrate:
The presence of those gathered at 6 Downey Road cannot be overlooked. While the first accused (Timba) claimed he merely provided accommodation and was unaware of the situation’s developments, it is a fact that he facilitated the gathering at his premises.
Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti presented evidence that on June 16 this year, around 2 PM, police received information about an unsanctioned gathering at Jameson Timba’s house. It is believed the meeting was intended to plan unlawful demonstrations in Harare.
Upon arriving at the location, police reported hearing a large amount of noise and observed a sizable gathering.
When the suspects allegedly began throwing stones at a police vehicle, causing minor damage, reinforcements were called in.
To disperse the crowd, police used tear gas, leading to the arrest of the suspects.
