Stray Livestock Leads To Surge In Accidents On Gweru-Bulawayo Highway

ZRP spokesperson for Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, has urged motorists driving along the Gweru-Bulawayo Highway to exercise caution and be vigilant for stray animals to prevent accidents. He said:

It has been observed that there has been an increase in animals straying onto the highways, thus raising the risk of road accidents. The increase in the straying of stock is attributed to vandalised farm fences and gates that are left open on farms situated along the road. The 2024 festive season is also approaching and during the period, the volume of motor vehicle traffic is expected to increase. We also urge livestock owners to refrain them from straying onto the roads and ensure that their farm fences are maintained as well as keep their gates closed at all times. In the event of driving stock across the road, we appeal to farmers to use designated cattle crossing places, while being led by drovers with reflective clothing.

Prominent cleric Apostle Charles Chiriseri and national hero Retired Air Commodore Mike Karakadzai, who also served as the National Railways of Zimbabwe general manager, tragically lost their lives on the highway after their vehicles collided with stray animals.

In response to the rising number of road accidents caused by stray livestock, the government initiated a project in 2016 to fence the 162km stretch of the Gweru-Bulawayo Highway. The project, funded by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, aimed to reduce these incidents.

However, the newly installed fence was soon vandalized by villagers and other unknown people.

More: Pindula News

