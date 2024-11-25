Bulawayo Chiefs, Hwange, Arenel Movers, And Chegutu Pirates Relegated From PSL

Chegutu Pirates will make their way back to the Northern Region Soccer League after just one season in the top flight, as was Arenel Movers.

Bulawayo Chiefs were the best placed of the relegation candidates as they had destiny in their own hands at Sakubva Stadium.

They needed three points without worrying about results elsewhere and they looked on course when they took the lead off a 62nd-minute penalty by Migoz Svinurai.

However, Manica Diamonds turned the tables with two goals in two minutes.

Evans Katema equalised from the spot in the 82nd minute and the goal was timely for his former club, Bikita Minerals, who were leading against Hwange at Wadzanai Stadium.

Michael Tapera then won the game for Manica Diamonds two minutes later.

This means that the 2025 ZIFA Southern Region Soccer League will have three teams from the PSL, that is Bulawayo Chiefs, Hwange and Arenel Movers.

Bulawayo Chiefs finished the 2024 PSL season with 36 points, followed by Hwange with 35 points, Chegutu Pirates on 33 points, and Arenel Movers at the bottom with 23 points.

Meanwhile, GreenFuel beat Dynamos 2-1 to complete the season unbeaten at home in the first full season using the GreenFuel Arene in Chisumbanje.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment