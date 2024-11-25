Five Arrested For Siphoning Fuel From Feruka Pipeline

The 287-kilometre-long Feruka pipeline, running from Beira (Mozambique) to Mutare (Zimbabwe), is crucial for the energy supply in Zimbabwe, Zambia, and the Congolese region of Katanga.

Investigations revealed the involvement of an international criminal syndicate, similar to thefts in South Africa where millions of litres of fuel were stolen in 2022.

The Marondera team revisited crime scenes, identifying overlooked clues. Despite initial challenges, they conducted extensive surveillance and cultivated informants to gather intelligence. Reads the citation in part:

Their commitment to the investigation paid off on 17 March 2024 at around 0300 hours when they received a crucial tip-off regarding further damage to the pipeline.

The team rushed to the scene but unfortunately, arrived after the suspects had fled, leaving them without any immediate evidence.

Undeterred, the detectives utilised the department’s criminal records office, criminal analysis tools, informer network, and surveillance techniques and conducted exhaustive follow-ups.

Their relentless efforts led to the successful apprehension of five suspects in Harare, while three others managed to escape to South Africa.

Information was promptly shared with border control teams and Interpol to pursue the fugitives. Efforts are still underway to ensure that they are brought to book.

The team’s extraordinary perseverance, selflessness, attention to detail and dedication were instrumental in recovering 96 620 litres of stolen fuel valued at approximately US$144 930.

Their work did not only address this serious crime but also played a vital role in protecting the Feruka pipeline, a crucial asset for the country’s economy.

By going the extra mile, the detectives thwarted a syndicate that threatened to bring the economy to a halt, showcasing their unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests.