CCC's Patrick Cheza Wins Default Judgment In Barbara Rwodzi High Court Assault Case
The Masvingo High Court on Tuesday, November 26, delivered a default judgment in favour of Patrick Cheza, the losing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for the Chirumhanzu parliamentary constituency in the 2023 general elections, and four other party members.
The CCC activists were arrested in September 2023 for allegedly assaulting the ZANU PF candidate, Barbra Rwodzi, who won the seat.
Cheza was charged with inciting public violence, while Elias Maduveko, Magmaster Chidyawuye, Delight Zinyemba and Courage Mugova were facing public violence charges.
According to Change Radio, Justice Sensley Zisengwe dismissed the case due to the absence of key filings from the Prosecutor General and Gweru Presiding Magistrate Beaulity Dube.
Cheza had been facing allegations related to a traffic incident on August 24, 2023, involving George Chengeta Rwodzi, Barbra Rwodzi’s son.
The incident involved a minor accident between Cheza’s driver and Rwodzi’s vehicle. Upon arriving at the scene, Cheza found Barbra Rwodzi already there.
It was alleged that Cheza instigated his supporters to assault Rwodzi.
In court, it was stated that Chidyawuye intentionally tripped the government minister and attempted to stab her in the face with a knife.
Prosecutors claimed that while she was on the ground, other CCC supporters joined in, indiscriminately kicking her multiple times.
Cheza was represented by human rights lawyers Esau Mandipa and Leopold Mudisi and was accompanied by his wife during the proceedings.
