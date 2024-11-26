CCC's Patrick Cheza Wins Default Judgment In Barbara Rwodzi High Court Assault Case

According to Change Radio, Justice Sensley Zisengwe dismissed the case due to the absence of key filings from the Prosecutor General and Gweru Presiding Magistrate Beaulity Dube.

Cheza had been facing allegations related to a traffic incident on August 24, 2023, involving George Chengeta Rwodzi, Barbra Rwodzi’s son.

The incident involved a minor accident between Cheza’s driver and Rwodzi’s vehicle. Upon arriving at the scene, Cheza found Barbra Rwodzi already there.

It was alleged that Cheza instigated his supporters to assault Rwodzi.

In court, it was stated that Chidyawuye intentionally tripped the government minister and attempted to stab her in the face with a knife.

Prosecutors claimed that while she was on the ground, other CCC supporters joined in, indiscriminately kicking her multiple times.

Cheza was represented by human rights lawyers Esau Mandipa and Leopold Mudisi and was accompanied by his wife during the proceedings.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment