Patsime Trust Launches Mental Health Round Table Discussion

A significant event, the National Co-Design Meeting, was held at Nyaradzo Group of companies, bringing together youth from diverse backgrounds to discuss the pandemic’s impact on mental health.

Tapiwanashe Henry Mutekede, the E-mpACT Project Zimbabwe Coordinator, emphasized the urgency

of addressing these mental health challenges. Said Mutekede:

We are committed to tackling the mental health crisis exacerbated by the pandemic. Our project not only aims to provide immediate support but also to empower communities with knowledge and resources for long-term well-being.

The project emphasizes enhancing digital literacy to ensure individuals can readily access essential

mental health resources online.

Mutekede highlighted the types of support and interventions that the project will provide for vulnerable populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said:

The project aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health through nationwide awareness campaigns that will educate communities about mental health issues and available support services.

John Munetsi who attended the mental health discussion shared his experiences about the project. Said Munetsi:

We are not only receiving entertainment but we are also being equipped with knowledge and skill to convey crucial information to beneficiaries within the communities we come from.

The paper outlines strategies to strengthen mental health services, raise awareness, and support

vulnerable populations while integrating mental health considerations into national emergency planning.

This story was contributed by Shingirai Manyengavana.

More: Pindula News

