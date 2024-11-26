Singapore's Civil Servants To Receive Higher Bonuses In 2024

Junior grade officers also received up to $250 in additional payment in June, totalling up to $850 in 2024.

The PSD stated that the bonus payment approach aligns with the National Wages Council’s recommendation to uplift lower-wage workers’ salaries.

The year-end payment reflects Singapore’s better-than-expected economic performance in the first three quarters of the year and current global and domestic economic situations.

Singapore’s GDP growth forecast for 2024 has been raised to around 3.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Manpower’s preliminary labour market data showed total employment grew by 24,100 in the July to September period.

Amalgamated Union of Public Employees general secretary Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari said “it is important that when our economy does well, our civil servants who have contributed to this success are rewarded accordingly”.

The additional one-time payout will help junior officers manage the rising cost of living.

NTUC and public sector unions support the payout decision, with deputy secretary-general Cham Hui Fong encouraging upskilling programmes for civil servants.

The Government will continue to pay the one-month non-pensionable annual allowance (13th month bonus) to all civil servants.

According to the official website of the Public Service Division (PSD), civil servants are part of the Singapore Public Service, which includes approximately 86,000 officers across various ministries.

These officers serve in a range of service schemes, such as the Administrative Service, Legal Service, Education Service, Police Service, Civil Defence Service, and Accounting Service, among others.

