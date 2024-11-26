South African Citizen Demands Zimbabwean Passport

8 minutes ago Tue, 26 Nov 2024 08:04:08 GMT

Tyra Chante Naidoo, a Zimbabwe-born South African citizen, has petitioned Zimbabwean immigration authorities over her treatment as a visitor to the country.

Naidoo, who holds a Zimbabwean birth certificate and national identity card, wrote to the principal director of immigration to protest the way she was treated. Her visitor’s permit expired on June 19, 2024.

She is being represented by Prisca Dube, a member of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR). The letter, which was seen by Southern Eye, reads:

Feedback