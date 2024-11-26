Three Armed Robbers, Aged 22, 19, And 18 Exchange Fire With Detectives

The detectives disarmed and arrested the suspects, leading to the recovery of a 9 mm FN Browning Pistol with three live rounds and eight empty cartridges. Reads the statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shoot-out incident and subsequent arrest of Moketsi Ndlovu (18), Respect Khumalo (22) and Onias Tembo (19) in connection with a series of robbery cases where motor vehicles were targeted in Bulawayo and Gwanda between July 2024 and 20th November 2024.

On 25th November 2024, a police crack team in Bulawayo received a tip-off linking the suspects to the robbery cases.

The suspects were tracked and spotted at their hideout in Luveve, Bulawayo, where they fired at detectives, leading to a shootout.

Subsequently, the suspects were disarmed and arrested. The arrest led to the recovery of a 9 mm FN Browning Pistol with three live rounds as well as eight empty cartridges.

The suspects are being linked to three armed robbery cases including a case of robbery which occurred on 01st October 2024 along Jungle Road, Harrisville, Bulawayo where a Toyota Fun Cargo, registration number AEA 5078 was stolen after the suspects hired the vehicle from Bulawayo CBD to Harrisville.

The suspects are also clearing a robbery case which occurred on 13th November 2024 at Reigate Township, Bulawayo where a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number, ADU 1198, a cellphone as well as ZAR 500-00 and USD 15.00 were stolen and another robbery case which occurred on 20th November 2024 at Chigumira Business Centre, Bulawayo where a Ford Ranger vehicle, registration number AFN 6255 was stolen. The vehicle was recovered at a railway crossing in Spitzkop, Gwanda.

Meanwhile, the Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspect, Elvis Charakupa (41) whose known address is 96/7878 Mpopoma Bulawayo.

Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery cases in the country.

The crack teams set up by the Zimbabwe Republic Police command are alert and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.