ZRP Warns Of Syndicate Buying Products With Fake US$100 Notes

9 minutes ago Tue, 26 Nov 2024 10:12:55 GMT

Police have issued a warning to businesses and the public to remain vigilant against a syndicate using counterfeit U.S. dollars in $100 denominations.

The group, consisting of both men and women, is believed to be active in Mashonaland West Province, particularly in the administrative capital of Chinhoyi.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Mash West, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed that the police are tracking the unscrupulous elements behind this illegal activity. Said Inspector Kohwera:

Feedback