ZRP Warns Of Syndicate Buying Products With Fake US$100 Notes

9 minutes agoTue, 26 Nov 2024 10:12:55 GMT
Police have issued a warning to businesses and the public to remain vigilant against a syndicate using counterfeit U.S. dollars in $100 denominations.

The group, consisting of both men and women, is believed to be active in Mashonaland West Province, particularly in the administrative capital of Chinhoyi.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Mash West, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed that the police are tracking the unscrupulous elements behind this illegal activity. Said Inspector Kohwera:

Police in Mashonaland West Province are worried about the circulation of fake US dollar notes in the province, particularly in Chinhoyi town.

Unscrupulous people pretending to be genuine customers are approaching the business community, be it retail shops, service stations, beer outlets and even vendors with US$100 fake notes.

The syndicate composed of both male and females are using different vehicles like Toyota Fortuner and other posh cars.

He said the suspects purchase goods in small quantities to receive change, thereby defrauding both businesses and individuals.

Inspector Kohwera urged the business community to remain vigilant and thoroughly verify customers presenting $100 notes before providing goods and change. He added:

Everyone should familiarise themselves with the security features of not only US notes but all currencies.

