20-Year-Old Man Rapes Elderly Woman And Falls Asleep At Crime Scene

A 20-year-old man from the Chief Chitsa area in Gutu was arrested after raping a 65-year-old woman at her homestead.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on September 27, 2024, when Emanuel Mahachi broke a window to gain entry into the complainant’s home in the Chief Chitsunge area of Buhera.

Upon entering, Mahachi confronted the elderly woman, who screamed for help, but no one responded to her cries. He forcibly grabbed her neck and commanded her to comply with his orders, and raped her.

