Government’s Failure To Pay November Salaries Leaves Teachers Fearing A Bleak Christmas

There has been no adequate explanation or prior notice regarding the omission of the ZiG component. This lack of transparency exacerbates feelings of frustration and uncertainty about future payments. This reminds all employees of the dark period of 2008 and subsequent years when the Zimbabwean currency collapsed absolutely. Outside any explanation, this perception holds true and may fuel uncertainty that will breed self-perpetuating inflation.

Maphosa said that the omission has caused significant financial hardship and raised serious questions about the fairness, transparency, and integrity of the employer’s commitment to honouring contractual obligations.

He said that the exclusion of ZiG from the November 2024 payments constitutes a breach of employment terms and has eroded trust between employees and employers.

Maphosa also noted that the failure to pay what is rightfully owed feels like a devaluation of their efforts, morale, and dignity as educators and public servants.

The ZIMTA president demanded that the full ZiG component of the November 2024 salary and bonus be paid without delay to all affected employees.

He also called for the government to provide a formal explanation for this lapse and a public assurance that such omissions will not recur.

Maphosa urged for dialogue between the government and civil servants to address employee concerns and prevent further breaches of contract or communication gaps.

