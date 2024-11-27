ZANU PF MP Steals Mealie Meal Donated By Chinese Company

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleges that on April 10, 2024, Wang Qun received a WhatsApp message from Muchemwa requesting US$12,000, which he claimed was for a revolving fund for constituency infrastructure development from April 2024 to April 2025.

Muchemwa claimed that the money would be directed towards constituency infrastructure development.

A meeting was held, attended by Chipindu, Tinashe Choto, Xu Maowen, Tinotenda Mutizwa from Yang Sheng, and Trish Maunganidze, the General Manager for Inducorn.

During the meeting, Wang Qun and another mining company, Yang Sheng, agreed to donate mealie meal, while Inducorn opted to donate US$4,000.

The mealie meal was intended to be donated at a Presidential address at Nhakiwa Business Centre, Murewa.

The Chinese companies approached Paguyo Millers, which offers milling and transportation services, and purchased 50 tonnes of maize to produce 40 tonnes of mealie meal.

According to the State, Paguyo Millers released 20 tonnes of mealie meal, which was taken to Murehwa Milling Company, specializing in selling, packaging, and milling maize.

Allegations are that Chipindu facilitated the sale of the mealie meal, which never reached the intended beneficiaries.

