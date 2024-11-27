Zimbabwe "Declares War" On Smuggled, Counterfeit Groceries Ahead Of Christmas

6 minutes ago Wed, 27 Nov 2024 12:35:59 GMT

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said that the government has stepped up efforts this upcoming festive season to combat smuggling and the trade in counterfeit products, which pose risks to public health and the economy.

Ndlovu admitted the influx of illegally imported goods, such as baby formula, detergents, and harmful substances, has been a long-standing issue.

However, he stated that the government has implemented measures to safeguard the public from potential harm while supporting the local manufacturing sector.

