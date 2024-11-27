Zimbabwe "Declares War" On Smuggled, Counterfeit Groceries Ahead Of Christmas
Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said that the government has stepped up efforts this upcoming festive season to combat smuggling and the trade in counterfeit products, which pose risks to public health and the economy.
Ndlovu admitted the influx of illegally imported goods, such as baby formula, detergents, and harmful substances, has been a long-standing issue.
However, he stated that the government has implemented measures to safeguard the public from potential harm while supporting the local manufacturing sector.
These measures include the deployment of personnel to marketplaces and border points to intercept and eliminate smuggled and counterfeit products. Said Ndlovu:
We want to ensure that smuggled and counterfeit goods do not enter Zimbabwe this December. Our goal is to protect consumers from potential violations during this period.
We have declared war on counterfeit goods and are strengthening our institutions to tackle this issue effectively.
This will significantly reduce the influx of counterfeit and substandard products, which are particularly prevalent during this season.
The increase in smuggled goods on the local market is primarily fueled by porous borders and high demand for cheaper alternatives.
Areas like Mbare and downtown Harare have been identified as hotspots where unscrupulous traders repackage substandard products to deceive consumers.
More: Pindula News