ZRP Arrests Four Suspects In Viral Video Of Brutal Assault On Minors In Madziwa

Reference is made to the ZRP post on X platform on 25/11/24, regarding a disturbing video circulating on social media. The video depicts two minors aged 8 and 11 being brutally assaulted. The ZRP confirms the arrest of Theresa Kavhuta (53), Sabina Mucherahowa (37), Bridget Tshuma (28) and Leopold Tom (30) in connection with the incident. The assault occurred on 20/11/2024, at Muchenje Village, Mutumba, Madziwa.

In the video, the man orders two boys to remove their shorts before mercilessly assaulting them on their buttocks with a log. Despite the boys’ pleas for mercy, he continues to strike them as they writhe in pain on the ground.

At one point, a visibly pregnant woman rushes in with a switch, intending to join the assault, but she is restrained by onlookers.

What is particularly troubling is that several witnesses at the homestead did nothing to intervene during the brutal attack. Instead, some can be heard in the background cheering and laughing.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Nyathi did not reveal the relationship between the assailants and the victims, neither did he explain what may have prompted the assault.

More: Pindula News

