Mahere Urges Mthuli To Avoid New Taxes, Present Budget In USD

5 minutes ago Thu, 28 Nov 2024 12:11:50 GMT

Former Member of Parliament for Mt Pleasant, Fadzayi Mahere (CCC), has urged the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, to present the 2025 National Budget in US dollars instead of the ZiG currency, which is prone to depreciation.

Ncube is expected to announce the budget this Thursday, November 28, at the New Parliament in Mt Hampden.

Mahere also advised Ncube to avoid introducing new taxes. Instead, she suggested reducing or removing VAT on small businesses, the 2% tax on banking transactions, the sugar tax, and import duties on basic goods. Said Mahere:

Feedback