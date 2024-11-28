Memory-Loss Accident Victim's Relatives Found
A man who was admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals following a road traffic accident has been located by his relatives after the hospital made a public appeal for assistance in identifying him.
In an earlier statement, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said that the man was brought to the hospital by the police but was found without any identification.
Due to his injuries, he is suffering from memory loss, leaving him unable to recall any details about himself or the accident.
In a subsequent statement issued on Thursday, November 28, the hospital confirmed that they had located the man’s relatives following the public appeal. Reads the statement:
Following our notice we put on the 26th of November 2024, Parirenyatwa Group Of Hospitals would like to thank members of the public that participated in the search for identity for the above unknown patient.
We are glad to let you know that we have found his relatives and we thank you for spreading the word as you did.
More: Pindula News