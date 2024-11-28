Memory-Loss Accident Victim's Relatives Found

4 minutes ago Thu, 28 Nov 2024 11:50:16 GMT

A man who was admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals following a road traffic accident has been located by his relatives after the hospital made a public appeal for assistance in identifying him.

In an earlier statement, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said that the man was brought to the hospital by the police but was found without any identification.

Due to his injuries, he is suffering from memory loss, leaving him unable to recall any details about himself or the accident.

