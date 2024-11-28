Ngundu Money Transfer Outlet Robbed Of US$46 000 And Nearly R1 Million

Four male suspects who were wielding pistols confronted a teller who works at the money transfer shop. The teller was on his way home after he had finished work.

The suspects forced him back to the outlet and compelled him to open the safe before stealing US$ 46 349.00 cash and ZAR 924 100.00.

The ZRP is appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward and report to the nearest police station.

Zimbabwe has seen a troubling surge in armed robberies, particularly those targeting cash transactions in recent years.

The growing reliance on US dollar cash payments has made businesses, banks, and individuals increasingly vulnerable to criminal activity.

Violent assaults on cash-in-transit vehicles, commercial properties, and private homes have become alarmingly frequent.

High-profile incidents underscore the boldness and escalating frequency of these attacks. For example, a gang of six recently stole US$4 million from Ecobank in Bulawayo, while a family in Cowdray Park was violently robbed of over US$25,000 during a home invasion.

