Police Release Names Of Victims Of Chimanimani Truck Accident
4 minutes agoThu, 28 Nov 2024 19:08:31 GMT
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five people who tragically lost their lives in a road traffic accident along Machongwe-Tarka Road in Chimanimani on Tuesday afternoon.
The accident occurred around 4:30 PM when the driver of a Nissan Diesel truck lost control of the vehicle. The truck veered off the road at a curve, resulting in the fatalities and leaving two others injured.
Police have identified the victims as follows:
- Beloved Mashava (34), a male adult of Manase Village, Chimanimani.
- Constance Makoyani (26), a female adult of Chiumba Village, Chimanimani.
- Frank Muusha (34), a male adult of Muusha Village, Chimanimani.
- Christopher Rice (49), a male adult of Hangani Village, Chimanimani.
- Nobert Magayo (26), a male adult of Chikukwa Village, Chimanimani.
Commissioner Nyathi implored motorists to avoid speeding when travelling on the country’s roads, especially when carrying goods passengers, and also not to mix goods and people.
More: Pindula News