Traditional Leader Accused Of Rape And Child Exploitation

When Kandira returned from dropping my aunt off at the bus stop, he called my sister into his room and locked the door. My sister then came out and informed me that he had slept with her and was fondling her. I didn't do anything because I thought she was lying; she didn't know anything. On the second day, she told me again that he had made her sleep with him, and I advised her to take a phone, next time to record the conversations. Then on day three, I saw it myself when he entered the toilet where she was and forced himself on her. I suggested that we should inform the elders about the matter.

Felix alleged that Kandira chased him from his homestead, released dogs to attack him, and threatened him with axes after he confronted him about the abuse of his sister.

The minor boy later sought help from local leaders and the police. He said:

When Kandira found out that I knew about the matter, he chased me away from his house and told me to go to my mother. I told him she lived far away and that I didn’t have the money to go. He then chased me away threatening to axe me. He also unleashed dogs and I fled the house that evening, running for my life and sleeping in the bush. I woke up and headed to Headman Manene, where I told him everything, then went on to inform Mai Matwe, who then told Thelma’s teacher. The teacher recorded audio on her phone while Thelma narrated the whole ordeal, and after that, the matter was taken to other local Chiefs. I then went to Mai Fayi’s home, where she kept me for two days. After that, I went to someone else’s house, and we went to the police station where I recorded my statement and told them everything.

Felix later met friends who told him Kandira was searching for him. He fled to Shoko’s shop, where he overheard that a friend was arrested for allegedly causing Thelma’s pregnancy. He said:

I met with my friends while I had been left in a police van and they told me Kandira had been looking for me the whole night with torches and machetes. I made a run for it and went to Mr Shoko’s shop to seek refuge. While I was there, I overheard people saying my friend Ngoni had been arrested for impregnating my sister, I then left and returned to the woman who had helped me go to the police the first time. I told her that Ngoni shouldn’t be arrested because the person who was sleeping with Thelma was Kandira. She then called the police again, confirming that I had been found.

Chief Ngorima told NewZimbabwe.com that police have since confirmed that Thelma is pregnant and tested positive for HIV. He said:

We were summoned by the Norton Rural Police, who informed us about the matter. They said the girl gave them her statement and explained everything that happened, including the fondling and the subsequent sexual intercourse. Police also investigated by taking her to Norton Hospital to see if she was still a virgin, but they discovered that she was already pregnant. They conducted an HIV test, and she was found to be positive.

Chief Netain Chibanda revealed that Headman Kandira has been brought before the courts and subsequently released into the custody of his lawyer.

Headman Manene expressed concern that the victim was still living at the accused’s homestead, where Kandira allegedly threatened her with death if she revealed his role in her pregnancy.

Village health worker Julianna Manhenhe said Thelma’s school fees are being covered by a donor who has also committed to support her expenses until she completes Form 4.

More: Pindula News

