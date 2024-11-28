Woman (41) On The Run After Throwing Newborn Baby Into A Blair Toilet

Police in Norton are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Annie Fernando (41) who is being sought in connection with a case of infanticide. The suspect allegedly gave birth to a baby boy on 23/11/24 at Malham Farm, Mhondoro and later threw the baby in a blair toilet. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 Police have since retrieved the body from the toilet and was taken to a mortuary at a hospital in Norton.

Infanticide, the act of causing the death of a child within six months of birth, is a significant issue in Zimbabwe.

The country has seen numerous cases over the years, often driven by various socio-economic and psychological factors.

According to the Global Press Journal, the reasons behind these tragic acts are complex. Many women who commit infanticide suffer from mental health disorders, economic stress, and lack of social support.

For example, a woman named Tariro buried her newborn twins alive due to fear of societal judgment for having children out of wedlock.

In 2023, 13 cases of infanticide were recorded between January and March alone, with a total of 75 cases in 2022.

Experts believe that addressing the root causes, such as mental health issues, poverty, and social stigma, is crucial in preventing further cases of infanticide in Zimbabwe.

More: Pindula News

