ZimParks Ranger Arrested For Illegally Selling Fishing Permits

In March 2023, Mapuranga Chikwasha, a fisherman, had his application for a kapenta fishing permit rejected due to lake overcapacity.

However, Mudimu reportedly offered Chikwasha three stolen fishing tags for lease for US$450 per month.

Chikwasha paid US$700 through Mudimu’s wife and the accused person installed one of the tags on Chikwasha’s vessel.

According to ZACC, the theft was uncovered during a routine patrol when ZimParks officials discovered an unregistered fishing tag and subsequently impounded the vessel. Investigations later confirmed that the tag had been stolen from ZimParks.

Mudimu was arraigned at the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court on November 27, 2024, where he was granted US$100 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on December 14, 2024.

