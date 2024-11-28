ZimParks Ranger Arrested For Illegally Selling Fishing Permits
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Mathew Mudimu (37), a Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) ranger, on charges of theft and criminal abuse of duty.
According to a statement from ZACC, Mudimu is accused of conspiring with fellow ranger Courage Homela to illegally sell stolen Kapenta fishing permit tags, resulting in an estimated loss of US$1,200 for ZimParks. Reads the statement:
It is alleged that Mudimu conspired with fellow ranger Courage Homela to steal unregistered fishing tags from ZimParks storerooms. These tags were meant for official allocation to kapenta fishers.Feedback
In March 2023, Mapuranga Chikwasha, a fisherman, had his application for a kapenta fishing permit rejected due to lake overcapacity.
However, Mudimu reportedly offered Chikwasha three stolen fishing tags for lease for US$450 per month.
Chikwasha paid US$700 through Mudimu’s wife and the accused person installed one of the tags on Chikwasha’s vessel.
According to ZACC, the theft was uncovered during a routine patrol when ZimParks officials discovered an unregistered fishing tag and subsequently impounded the vessel. Investigations later confirmed that the tag had been stolen from ZimParks.
Mudimu was arraigned at the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court on November 27, 2024, where he was granted US$100 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on December 14, 2024.
